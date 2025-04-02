Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is receiving tremendous love from audiences. Viewers are flocking to cinemas in large numbers to witness this action spectacle. While the film made a powerful impact with its phenomenal opening, it has remained strong on weekdays, collecting INR 141.15 crore worldwide in just three days - despite an unprecedented scale of piracy affecting the box office. Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Leaked: Producers' Association Condemns Film's Piracy A Day Before Release.

Sikandar continues to enjoy an incredible run in cinemas. Having crossed the INR 100 crore milestone in just two days, the film has now reached a worldwide collection of INR 141.15 crore in three days.

This is an impressive achievement in its initial phase, despite piracy denting the box office. Moreover, Salman Khan’s stardom is on full display as the film continues its triumphant run. ‘Sikandar’: ‘There’s Only One Bhaijaan’! This Young Fan’s Review of Salman Khan’s New Movie Is Heartwarming (Watch Video).

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film is running successfully in cinemas near you.

