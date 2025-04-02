The sensational Karnataka gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao aka Harshavardhini Ranya has taken a shocking turn after she was denied bail by three subordinate courts in the state – the 64th CCH Sessions Court in Bengaluru, the Special Court for Economic Offences, and the Magistrate Court. As of April 1, 2025, the actress has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking bail. With his wife still in jail, Ranya Rao’s husband Jatin Hukkeri has filed for divorce. As per a report in The Times of India, the estranged husband of Ranya Rao said, “Since the day we got married, I have been enduring pain and distress. Today, I have made the decision to file for divorce.” Ranya Rao and Jatin Hukkeri got married in November 2024, and separated just after a month in December 2024. Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Moves Karnataka High Court After Bail Plea Rejection.

Why Was Ranya Rao Arrested?

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3, 2025, at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for possession of 14.8 kilograms of gold. The Kannada actress had made multiple trips to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) - at least 52 trips to Dubai between 2023 and March 2025 - leading to authorities suspecting her. Upon her arrest, Ranya Rao admitted to buying gold illegally with the help of hawala money. As per PTI, Ranya Rao was caught with gold bars worth INR 12.56 crore at the airport. Officers raided her home, where gold jewellery worth INR 2.06 crore was recovered along with cash worth INR 2.67 crore, as per a declaration by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Denied Bail in Smuggling Case for Third Time; Judicial Probe Ordered.

Ranya Rao’s Husband Jatin Hukkeri Files For Divorce

Looking at the seriousness of the case, on March 17, Ranya Rao’s husband Jatin Hukkeri sought exemption from arrest, citing his separation from his wife right after their marriage. The Karnataka High Court provided him temporary relief and upheld its decision after the DRI said it would file an objection to Hukkeri’s plea for exemption on March 24. There has been no update on the hearing yet. Now, Jatin Hukkeri has filed for divorce from Ranya Rao.

Who Is Jatin Hukkeri?

Jatin Hukkeri is reportedly a well-connected architect in Bengaluru, having worked on high-profile projects in Mumbai and Delhi. He studied at the RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru and the Royal College of Art in London.

Ranya Rao’s Father Is DGP-Rank Officer

Ranya Rao is the step-daughter of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, who was questioned in the smuggling case involving the actress and sent on compulsory leave by the Karnataka government.

