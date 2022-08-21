Washington [US], August 21 (ANI): Hollywood star Tom Cruise's recently released action film 'Top Gun: Maverick' has surpassed the overall collection of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War' and has become the sixth highest grosser film at the domestic box office history.

According to Variety, helmed by Joseph Kosinski, 'Top Gun: Maverick' has collected over $679 million in North America, overtaking 'Infinity War' which collected $678 million at the domestic box office.

Also Read | Raqesh Bapat Gets Candid About His Love for Sculpting; Says 'I've Taught Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tejasswi Prakash and Some Other Friends'.

Internationally, 'Top Gun: Maverick' has generated more than $700 million -- and that's without playing in China or Russia, two major overseas markets. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million) and France ($52.8 million). Globally, it's the 13th-highest grossing movie ever with $1.379 billion to date, Variety reported.

The film is the sequel to a 1986 super-hit film 'Top Gun', which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the lead roles, and was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year.

Also Read | Sana Khan Birthday: Did You Know The ‘Jai Ho’ Actress Was a Part of This Salman Khan Commercial?.

'Top Gun: Maverick' has also surpassed 'Titanic' as Paramount studio's most popular movie with $1.5 billion abroad and $2.2 billion worldwide.

Yet, thanks to stellar word-of-mouth and repeat customers, 'Maverick' continues to defy the odds. And there's a chance the movie will continue to fly higher on box office charts. Can the 'Top Gun' follow-up take down 2018's blockbuster 'Black Panther' and its $700.4 million tally to crack the top five domestic grosser of all time?

'Top Gun 2' is likely to continue selling tickets because the film does not have a ton of competition on the horizon. It'll be fairly desolate at the box office until November when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens in theatres Disney is likely to re-release the original superhero sensation in anticipation of the follow-up, which could propel 'Black Panther's' grosses even higher. But "Maverick" is no stranger to overcoming the impossible, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)