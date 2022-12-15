Pune, December 15: This cake will make you forget all the other flavours you've had so far, that's how intricate and extraordinarily it has been baked.

Based on a Banarasi Saree and traditional Indian jewellery in terms of design, this 32-inch long cake is a blend of colours, motifs, floral embellishments and icing replications of zari work done on actual sarees. It is also shaped like a 'kumkum dibbi' (vermillion box), a symbolic part of the traditional makeup of an Indian woman. This cake masterpiece is baked by Prachi Dhabal Deb, who fondly named it "Shringaar Cake". Christmas 2022 Easy Cake Recipes: From Red Velvet to Christmas Tree Cake, Get the Best Recipes To Celebrate The Holiday Season.

The cake designer opened up about the motivation behind this unusually intricate design of the cake. "This cake was for an international collaboration from Italy where we were asked to make something representing our cultural fashion. I took inspiration for the cake's design from my saree and jewellery, which are both rooted in Indian tradition. My saree was gifted to me by my mother at the time of my wedding; hence, it is close to my heart," Prachi said. Prachi then went on to explain the actual process behind the design of the picturesque cake. International Cake Day 2022 Recipes: From White Cake to Texas Sheet Cake; Get 4 Easy Cake Recipes To Celebrate the Dessert We All Keep Craving.

"The colour of my saree and the design on its border were inspirations for the look of the cake. I used vegan royal icing and hand-piped each of the designs on the cake's surface. Then I coloured them with edible dust and edible gel colours," she said. Noting the intricacies of the weaved designs on the saree, which took time to be replicated on the cake, Prachi said, "To get the same intricate look on the edible medium, I piped thousands of individual dots through a piping bag and painted them with edible gold".

At present, this enormous and minutely crafted cake is displayed at Prachi's cake studio in Pune. Prior to this, Prachi had created a cake replica of Italy's Grand Milan Cathedral. She said about her motivation to make such artsy cakes that "I always believe that for an artist, it is important that we keep on working. Since we are in the creative field, we get new ideas every day....my aim is to promote the art form as much as I can, and thankfully people all around have been very appreciative, so it boosts our morale".