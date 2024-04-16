Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): The trailer of Anushka Sen-starrer 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' has been unveiled.

Directed by Debbie Rao and written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Vijay, the seven-part series is a feel-good drama that emphasizes the significance of embracing one's roots, nurturing relationships, and discovering oneself.

The young adult drama also stars Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma in lead roles, supported by Shruti Seth, Suhasini Mulay, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor playing pivotal roles.

The trailer introduces viewers to Asmara- a witty and charming young girl from a privileged family in Bengaluru, who is excited to spend her summer holidays in Canada. But her plans take an unexpected turn when she ends up at Tibbri Road, the middle-class neighborhood of her maternal grandparents. What she initially views as a punishment soon becomes a journey of new experiences and realizations. Through some mishaps, new friendships, a budding romance, and many heartwarming moments, Asmara begins to understand that there is more to life than material things and luxury vacations.

Sharing more details about the show, Debbie Rao, the director of the series, said, "Dil Dosti Dilemma is a special project for me, marking my second collaboration with my favorite streaming service - Prime Video, following our work on Pushpavalli. When I came across the script, what struck me was its ability to deliver a wholesome narrative that resonates with everyone featuring relatable characters one can truly connect with. Throughout the making of the series, we tried to stay true to the characters, their emotions, and the bonds between different generations - from teenagers to grandparents. I'm proud of what we've achieved, and I'm confident it will capture the audience's hearts worldwide, in more ways than one."

Anushka Sen, who brings Asmara to life in Dil Dosti Dilemma, said, "Reading the script of this series, was like finding a piece of myself in Asmara's character - she's both familiar and unique in her own way. What really drew me to this story, is that it is a celebration of friendships and the importance of family bonds. I believe Dil Dosti Dilemma is a fresh, relatable story that speaks to people of all ages. I'm grateful to our director Debbie, the producers, and the entire Prime Video team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to portray such a complex, endearing, and relatable character."

'Dil Dosti Dilemma' will be out on Prime Video on April 25. (ANI)

