Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): American singer Machine Gun Kelly celebrated his 31st birthday with girlfriend Megan Fox and their friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The 'Drunk Face' singer took to Instagram and posted a series of photos and videos with friends celebrating Another Trip Around The Sun on Thursday -- including a snap with Fox and their friends Kourtney and Travis.

In one of the photos, the two couples pose together while out to dinner at a restaurant. Machine Gun Kelly paired it with several other selfies of himself with his close friends.

"i'll grow up next summer...SINcerely, birthday boy," he captioned the scroll of footage.

As reported by People magazine, Fox and Kelly also shared a kiss as they celebrated the singer's birthday on Wednesday night early on Thursday morning.

The 'Till I Die' singer shared a video of the festivities on his Instagram Stories where he could be seen wearing a white glittery sweatshirt and white pants as he kissed the 34-year-old actor before blowing out the candles on his birthday cake, as those in attendance cheered.

"Dream big," he wrote over the video.

Kelly and Fox were spotted holding hands on Wednesday night as they grabbed dinner at the Los Angeles hotspot Delilah - a photo that he also shared in his Instagram post on Thursday.

The duo complemented each other perfectly with Kelly in an all-white-and-silver outfit while Fox wore all-black.

The rapper also showed off the new neck tattoo -- a thin red line down the front of his throat -- that he got this week.

As per People magazine, Fox and Kelly have been going strong just ahead of the one-year anniversary since being first spotted out together in May 2020.

"Megan is very happy. They got serious quickly and have a great relationship," a source recently told the outlet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)