Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has raised Rs 53.16 crore nett in four days. In a press note, the makers of the Luv Ranjan-directorial said the movie collected Rs 16.57 crore on Saturday. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Song O Bedardeya: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Are Disheartened Souls in This Arijit Singh Sung Track (Watch Video).

"#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar collects Rs. 16.57 CR NBOC on Saturday, crossing its release day collection and shows a growth of 64% compared to Friday. Total NBOC - Rs. 53.16 CR," the note read.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Explained! How the Two Cameos Link Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Romcom to Luv Ranjan's Multiverse (SPOILER ALERT).

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.