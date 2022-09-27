Los Angeles, Sep 27 (PTI) "Purple Hearts" star Sofia Carson will feature alongside Taron Egerton in the Netflix action thriller feature "Carry On".

The 29-year-old actor joins the cast of the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed movie along with "Harder They Fall" breakout Danielle Deadwyler, as per the entertainment news website Deadline.

"Carry On" revolves around Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveller to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

The film will also feature actor Jason Bateman in a pivotal role.

T J Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green writing the most recent version. Dylan Clark will produce the film.

Carson was most recently seen in Netflix's smash hit film "Purple Hearts", in which she essayed the role of Cassie, an aspiring singer-songwriter who falls in love with a Marine named Luke. PTI

