Gurugram, Jan 30 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was arrested allegedly for sharing on Facebook a morphed screenshot of a tweet made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The accused, a tutor, was arrested on Sunday and later released on bail after he joined the investigation.

A resident of Maruti Kunj, Farrukhnagar, Surender is preparing for competitive exams, they said.

"The accused said that he had seen the post on Facebook and he only forwarded it. He was let off after he joined the investigation as a probe is underway," said Inspector Amit Kumar, the Investigating Officer.

A suspect had forwarded a screenshot of a tweet that showed up on a Facebook page named HSSC CET. The post, which was allegedly morphed, said that by 2024 the Chief Minister will give government jobs to the unemployed.

On the complaint of an ASI, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 500 (defamation) of the IPC and sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act at Cyber Crime Police Station, West, on Saturday.

