Tollywood star Nani's first pan-India movie Dasara is slated to hit the screens in March this year. In a reflection of the movie's pan-India positioning, the teasers in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada were launched on Monday by S.S. Rajamouli, Shahid Kapoor, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshit Shetty, respectively. Dasara: Teaser of Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s Film To Be Released on January 30 (Watch Promo Video).

From the makeovers of the actors and showing the world the lives of people working in coal mines as well as the customs they follow, the Dasara teaser offers a whole new cinematic experience. The very first frame shows Dharani (Nani) standing in front of a massive Ravana effigy. The village, Veerlapally, situated in the Godavarikhani, the coal city in the neighbourhood of Ramagundam in Telangana, is not beautiful and the lives of the people are not colourful. Dasara Teaser: Nani Is Bloody Badass in This Mass Entertainer Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh (Watch Video).

The people in Singareni coal mines look dark and drinking alcohol is a tradition. Dharani's world is a wild one and his wrath is evident when some evil forces disturb the harmony in the village.

Check Out The Dasara Teaser (Hindi Version):

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar and Rajsekhar Aningi. The film is set to be release in theatres on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

