Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has contracted COVID-19.

On Sunday, Urmila took to Twitter to update her followers about her diagnosis. She also requested all those that have come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

"I've tested positive for #COVID19. I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities," she tweeted.

Netizens wished her a speedy recovery.

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery," actor Riteish Deshmukh commented.

"Hope you feel better soon," a Twitter user wrote.

Urmila is currently serving as a political member of the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)