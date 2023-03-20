Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Late legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar's sister, Usha Mangeshkar on Monday, met the Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan.

Usha Mangeshkar presented to the Governor a coffee table book 'Strokes of Harmony' containing her paintings and the artwork done by other members of the Mangeshkar clan.

She was accompanied by her brother Hridyanath Mangeshkar's son Adinath Mangeshkar and his wife Krishna Mangeshkar.

Usha Mangeshkar is a veteran singer herself who has recorded songs in various languages like Marathi, Manipuri, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Assamese.

She is known for her popular track 'O Mungada Mungada' from the film 'Inkaar' which featured Helen and Amjad Khan in the lead roles.

Usha's sister the legendary Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She is known as the 'Queen of Melody' and 'India's Nightingale'. (ANI)

