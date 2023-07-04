Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Actor Vatsal Sheth has finished shooting for his Gujarati debut film, which also stars Helly Shah.

The film is touted to be a comedy-drama. The project's title has not been revealed yet.

Excited about the project, Vatsal said, "This film is really special and it was an amazing experience shooting for it as we have shot it in Somnath, Dwarka and the last schedule was shot in Daman! We have wrapped the film and it's finally done."

He also praised Helly.

"It was great working with Helly Shah, she is a fantastic actress. The movie is already in post production and we are really excited about it. It was an overwhelming experience altogether," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Vatsal is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. His wife Ishita is pregnant.

Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot on 28 November 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar'.

They announced their pregnancy on March 31.

"Baby on Board," she wrote, adding a couple of pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqcW1l8Nn34/?hl=en

In the scenic images, we can see Vatsal kissing Ishita's baby bump. (ANI)

