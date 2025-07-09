Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Singer B Praak has lent his vocals to the 'Ve Mahiya' track from the 'Sarzameen' film.

Here you can check out the song's video:

Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menon--a man torn between a father's love and a soldier's duty, Kajol as Meher--a mother who fights against all odds to keep her family intact, and Ibrahim Ali Khan as Harman--a vulnerable young man caught at a crossroads.

Ibrahim Ali, in a press note, expressed his experience, saying, "Sarzameen is an emotional milestone I'll carry forever. It challenged me in ways I never imagined, not just as an actor, but as a person too. My character is torn between love, loyalty, and truth, and navigating that emotional spectrum was the most intense learning curve. It was a treasure trove to see Kajol Ma'am and Prithviraj Sir in action. They are so gracious and effortless in their art, and this pushed me to put my best foot forward. Kayoze too pushed me in all the right ways--he demanded depth, stillness, and vulnerability. I have put my heart and soul into Sarzameen and I hope the audiences enjoy watching the film. Stories like Sarzameen deserve to be seen and felt by everyone, everywhere."

Sarzameen is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. It will be out on JioHotstar on July 25. (ANI)

