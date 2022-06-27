Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Vicky Eguia, an Amazon public relations manager who worked on the Oscar-winning marketing campaigns for 'Manchester By the Sea' and 'The Salesman,' passed away on Saturday due to cancer. She was 48.

Her family announced the diagnosis of cancer on social media.

According to Variety, Eguia most recently held the position of director of PR for community relations, diversity, equity, and inclusion at Amazon. In order to help the streaming service into the world of award seasons and theatrical distribution as it sought to more aggressively compete in the film industry, she joined the firm in 2015 as head of publicity for its original movies division.

"As many of you know so well, Vicky was a consummate team player - always ready to pitch in with complete commitment and dedication. We will all miss her charm and sense of humour", Amazon Studios CEO Jen Salke and public relations executive Cory Shields wrote in a memo to the company.

With 'Manchester by the Sea,' Amazon became the first streaming service to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars in 2017. Eguia assisted in creating the publicity plan for the movie, a harrowing drama that was both a critical and financial success after Amazon purchased it at the Sundance Film Festival. Eguia had a talent for attracting attention to arthouse and foreign language releases at Amazon, including 'The Salesman,' 'Cold War,' and 'Les Miserables,' all of which received Oscar nominations. The Big Sick, 'Brittany Runs a Marathon,' 'One Night in Miami,' 'Coming 2 America,' and other recent Amazon titles were among the campaigns she worked on.

Eguia was highly regarded by the Hollywood trade reporters who blew up her phone at all hours of the day and night in search of information on festival acquisitions or casting. She was quick-witted, wickedly humorous, and indefatigable. She also had a strong passion for film and the creators of it, developing many enduring ties with the directors whose works she helped popularise, as reported by Variety.

Eguia worked for Millennium Entertainment, Apparition, Picturehouse, and Newmarket Films over the course of her decades-long career in public relations. For movies like 'Bernie,' 'Bright Star,' 'A Prairie Home Companion,' 'The Passion of the Christ,' and 'Monster,' she was instrumental in the advertising campaigns. She also assisted in creating the awards campaigns for 'La Vie en Rose' and 'Pan's Labyrinth' at Picturehouse.

At Rogers & Cowen's film division, Eguia started her work there in 2000 as an account executive. (ANI)

