Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Actor Vidya Balan loves binging on Italian cuisine.

On Monday, Vidya conducted an interactive session with her followers. From talking about her favourite food to discussing her favourite show, the 'Kahaani' star answered several fans' questions about her personal life.

When a social media user asked her about her favourite food, Vidya wrote, "Italian."

Along with her reply, she did not forget to add a pizza emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya is currently busy promoting her film 'Jalsa', which is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.

The Suresh Triveni directorial also features Shefali Shah in the lead role. (ANI)

