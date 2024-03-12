Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): The makers of Telugu film 'Family Star,' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, have released the promo for the film's second track, 'Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa.'

The makers shared on Tuesday shared a promo of the film on their social media platform, X and captioned it: "#FamilyStar second single #KalyaniVacchaVacchaa promo out now. Today at 6:30 PM, we will bring you another classic Telugu wedding song."

Also Read | Ed Sheeran Pays Surprise Visit to School Kids in Mumbai, Spends Quality Time As He Sings for Them (Watch Video).

Vijay also shared the special promo on his social media account.

https://twitter.com/SVC_official/status/1767416586326118442?t=3uroYAz7Wox98aQ7iQ-BDg&s=19

Also Read | Ruslaan: Rohit Shetty Unveils Action-Packed Teaser of Aayush Sharma Starrer (Watch Video).

According to the promo, the track promises to be a beautiful duet featuring Vijay and Mrunal, set against the backdrop of wedding celebrations, with music provided by Gopi Sundar.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)