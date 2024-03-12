Ed Sheeran's Surprise Mumbai School Visit Delights Students with Quality Time Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is known for chartbusters like “Shape of You’” “Perfect”, “Thinking Out Loud” and others, is in Mumbai. The singer visited a school in Mumbai and spent time with his young fans, playing songs for them and singing along with them. The singer-songwriter is set to perform in Mumbai on March 16. Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott to Join Ed Sheeran for 2024 India Tour Stop in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Ed Sheeran shared a video of his school visit on his Instagram. The singer wrote in the caption, “Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids. So much fun. Great being back in India, too.”

Ed Sheeran's Instagram Post

This isn’t the first time that the singer is performing in Mumbai. This is his third visit to the Maximum City, as he performed in 2015 and 2017. His earlier pictures from his bash with his Bollywood buddies went viral on the Internet, and he was seen in the company of Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan. The singer will perform as a part of his +-=÷x Tour, organised by BookMyShow Live, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16.

