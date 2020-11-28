New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): As his directorial debut 'The Last Colour,' is all set to release in theatres in select states in India on December 11, renowned chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna on Saturday penned down an appreciation post for the lead star of the film -- Neena Gupta.

Khanna took to Instagram to share a few stills from the film featuring the 'Badhaai Ho' actor and revealed the "story" of the saree that Gupta wore in the stills.

He began by sharing how the team had shot the Holi sequence, which has been used on most of the film's posters. "The story of this saree -- Neena ji was shooting 'Badhaai Ho' in Delhi and she got a day off. She visited us in Varanasi to meet the team. We were shooting the Holi sequence and she said let's finish my appearance in this scene right now!" Khanna wrote.

The sequence was scheduled to be shot after two weeks, however, the Michelin-starred chef did not want to say 'no' and hence began the preparations for the shot.

But that wasn't the end of surprises for the celebrity chef that day. He revealed how he had to stitch the saree with a hotel bed sheet and a piece from a white tent!

"Suddenly I realised that we didn't have any 'pure white saree' left as 200 women were already dancing in them. I ran in the back and started stitching the hotel bed sheet and a piece of white tent together. Many people were surprised that within 11 minutes, I had pure white saree for Neena ji and she wore it with sooo much grace," his post further read.

The 49-year-old celebrity chef also heaped praises for the 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' actor and shared how the celebrated actor completed the work in just a single shot.

"She is such a sport. GOD. It was a perfect shot in one take. She usually gives ONE take. We didn't have any back up of it anyway. Neena ji you gave me soooo much confidence to create THE LAST COLOR. It's dedicated to YOU," he concluded.

Produced by Odisha based producer Jitendra Mishra and helmed by Khanna, the film revolves around the lives of widows residing in Indian religious sites of Vrindavan and Varanasi.

The film is slated for release in PVR cinemas across Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Pune, Allahabad and, Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

