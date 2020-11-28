The virus has had the best of all of us! Many celebrities have become a victim of this deadly virus and the newest addition to this list is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s actress Divya Bhatnagar. The actress had a high fever for as long as six days after which she was hospitalised for treatment at Mumbai's SRV Hospital in Goregaon. Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Shweta Gulati Opens Up on How She Prepped Up to Play a Mother in Sony SAB Show.

But her problems don't end here. Her condition is deteriorating day by day and the actress is trying to battle with the virus with a great effort. Her oxygen levels had dropped to 71 and Divya's husband Gagan is nowhere around.

Divya Bhatnagar's mother has now flown to Mumbai from the capital to take care of her daughter. While in the city, she talked to the media and revealed that her husband left her within one year of their marriage and tagged him as a fraud.

Talking to Times Of India, Divya's mother revealed, "Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID."

She further added, "Whatever anyone may tell you, the time has come to spill the truth. Her husband was a fraud. He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us. I am aghast that post-marriage she has been living in a very small place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past." She added that Gagan's mother had called her up for mere formality to ask if she needed any help. Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Meghan Jadhav Roped In for Upcoming SAB TV Show.

Divya was doing the television show Tera Yaar Hoon Main and their production house: Shashi-Sumeet Productions is reportedly helping Divya's family financially. Mrs Bhatnagar confirmed that, "Yes, my son is talking to Shashi-Sumeet. They have volunteered."

We hope for Divya's speedy recovery.

