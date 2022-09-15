Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan turns item boy for 'Alcoholia' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Superstar Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a completely different avatar in 'Alcoholia' song from 'Vikram Vedha' film.

As per the makers, Hrithik will be seen dancing to the song that has a desi vibe. It's titled 'Alcoholia' as it depicts the quirky element of the song, where Vedha and his gang will be seen celebrating.

'Alcoholia' will be broadcast live across 15 cities - Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Surat, Nagpur, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Noida, Nasik, Varanasi, Ranchi, Aurangabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

The track is sung by Vishal-Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, and Ananya Chakraborty. The music is given by the hit duo Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir.

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is set to hit the theatres on September 30. Radhika Apte is also a part of 'Vikram Vedha'. (ANI)

