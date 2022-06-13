Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are set to star in the upcoming crime-thriller "Sector 36", the makers announced on Monday.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, known for backing projects like "Stree" and "Badlapur", and will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, one of the writers on Meghna Gulzar's acclaimed "Talvar".

Massey took to Instagram and posted an announcement video of the film, which uses the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system.

"Dinesh Vijan presents #Sector36, a crime-thriller inspired by true events," the actor wrote.

Written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, "Section 36" began production on Monday.

Massey will be next seen in the psychological crime thriller "Forensic: The Truth Lies Within" while Dobriyal will feature in the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Good Luck Jerry" and Maddock Films' "Bhediya".

