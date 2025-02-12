Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of the action thriller 'G20', which stars Viola Davis as the President of the United States, has finally arrived.

The trailer, which was unveiled on Prime Video, shows Davis' character, President Danielle Sutton, attending the international summit in Cape Town with her family. However, things take a dangerous turn when armed attackers storm the event, aiming to seize economic control. Sutton must use her intelligence and combat skills to protect her family, defend her country, and safeguard world leaders.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DF-aBcQxCXM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Apart from Davis, the film also stars Anthony Anderson as her husband Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as her daughter Serena Sutton, and Ramon Rodriguez as Agent Manny Ruiz. Other cast members include Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Douglas Hodge, Antony Starr, and Christopher Farrar.

The film is directed by Patricia Riggen and written by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller. Andrew Lazar, Viola Davis, and Julius Tennon serve as producers.

Speaking about the project, Riggen shared her vision for the film. "With 'G20,' I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I've always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in. I hope to give audiences an experience that will captivate them from start to finish," Riggen said as per Variety.

G20 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 10. (ANI)

