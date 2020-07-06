Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Many in Hollywood and Broadway are paying tribute to Nick Cordero, the Tony-nominated actor who died Sunday (local time) after a gruelling battle with the coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, many had been following Cordero's health struggles, thanks to posts on social media by his wife, fitness instructor and former Broadway dancer Amanda Kloots, who made the announcement of Cordero's passing on Instagram yesterday.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 5 Understated Performances of the Simmba Star That Make Him So Awesome.

The Canadian actor was first diagnosed with what was thought to be pneumonia in late March and spent weeks in intensive care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He had his right leg amputated, lost more than 60 pounds and was hoping to receive a double-lung transplant.

Known for his work in 'Bullets Over Broadway', 'Waitress' and 'A Bronx Tale the Musical', Cordero, aged 41, welcomed a son, Elvis, last year with Kloots.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend #DilBecharaTrailer Ahead Of Its Release, Root for It to Beat Zero and Become 'Most-Watched' Trailer.

Actors Viola Davis, Zach Braff, Josh Gad and producer Jane Rosenthal among others paid tribute to Cordero on Sunday while appealing people to wear masks amid the pandemic.

Davis extended her condolences over the demise of the veteran Broadway star on Twitter. She wrote, "RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels....."

Rosenthal shared a tweet expressing grief over the loss of the actor. She tweeted, "We are so sad to lose our friend and Bronx Tale family member. He fought this virus with all his might. Our love and prayers to Nick's wife Amanda and his son Elvis. #RIP dear #NickCordero and keep everyone dancing!"

Feeling heartbroken, Gad also took to Twitter and wrote, "My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to [?]Amanda Kloots, Elvis and the entire family. RIP Nick."

Braff tweeted, "Nick Cordero fought as hard as he could for 90 days. Wear a mask. F**k COVID."

Actor Hilary Duff also shared a post on Instagram expressing sorrow over Cordero's passing away. She penned a note addressed to Kloots which read, "We were praying daily for you guys. It was a constant conversation in our house...Seriously, if not every day, every other day we would talk about Nick and his progress and you and your baby and pray he would kick this thing's ass. The positivity you have demonstrated has been fierce, fearless and seemed superhuman when I'm sure the struggle felt lonely and terrifying at times."

"The strength you have shone for Elvis is a beautiful, selfless quality that is hard to possess. Way to go mama. Bravo. I know you will keep smiling and carry your love for Nick and who he was throughout you and Elvis' lifetime. I'm sorry for the sorrow...But just know that so many people personally or strangers now are sending you mountains of love," she added.

Stand up comedian Eliza Skinner expressed sorrow over Cordero's demise on Twitter and wrote, "Oh no, this is so sad. I really loved Nick Cordero in Toxic Avenger The Musical. He was able to play a notably silly part so well that it grabbed me and stuck with me for over a decade. Please - COVID-19 is real and it can tear your body apart. Wear a mask."

"Words can't express the heartbreak clearly enough. He was one of the best. Everyone who knew him felt this way. This is such a profound loss. Rest In Peace, friend. We will miss you terribly. #NickCordero" tweeted actor Matt Doyle as he felt heartbroken to hear the news. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)