Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were captured together by the paparazzi's camera lenses earlier today and since then fans have been finding it difficult to keep calm! Sara and Kartik's photos have gone viral on social media platforms. We found a few on Twitter (via their fan pages), check them out: Back when Sara and Kartik were working together on Imtiyaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, they both were rumoured to be dating. The two, however, reportedly parted ways after a while. According to reports, they both were snapped together in Udaipur. Sara Ali Khan Left Uncomfortable After Female Fan Tries to Touch Her Hair (Watch Video).

Well, the news has surely excited the fans who are now hoping for the two to get back together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. Amrita Singh Turns 65: Sara Ali Khan’s Heartfelt Birthday Post for Her Mom Is All Things Love!

Apart from this, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and a romantic musical Satyaprem Ki Katha, which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Sara, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan Together?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. An upcoming thriller drama is inspired by true events and has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

