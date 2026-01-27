A video showing YouTuber Elvish Yadav apparently slapping socialite Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has gone viral across Instagram and Facebook, triggering widespread discussion and confusion among viewers. The clip quickly drew attention due to its dramatic nature and the duo’s high public visibility. However, further checks suggest the video is not a real altercation but part of a promotional skit. Orry-Sara Ali Khan Feud: 5 Times Internet Sensation Landed in Controversy.

Elvish Yadav Slaps Orry - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCX.official (@tellychakkar)

Clip Believed To Be a Scripted Teaser

Sources indicate that the viral scene is a teaser from an upcoming episode of “Phodcast With Elvish,” scheduled to release on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. In the short clip, Orry is seen trying to take a close selfie with Elvish moments before the staged “slap,” making the moment appear shocking out of context. social media users were quick to point out that the clip looked staged, especially given the duo’s recent friendly public appearances.

Mixed Reactions From Viewers

While some viewers initially expressed concern, others dismissed the video as a prank or scripted act. The confusion was amplified because of Elvish Yadav’s past involvement in physical confrontations. In 2024, Elvish was involved in a public altercation with content creator Maxtern, which led to the registration of an FIR before the two later resolved the matter. In another incident the same year, he was seen slapping a man at a Jaipur restaurant following an alleged verbal exchange. Orry Takes Dig at Sara Ali Khan’s Career After She Unfollows Him on Instagram, Netizens Call Him a ‘Bully’ (View Post)

Orry Controversy

Separately, Orry has been in the news following a social media controversy involving Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The issue surfaced after Orry posted a reel titled “3 worst names,” where he mentioned the names Sara, Paalak and Amrita without surnames. Shortly after, both Sara and Ibrahim reportedly unfollowed Orry on Instagram, further fuelling online discussion. As the full podcast episode awaits release, viewers are expected to get clarity on the context behind the viral clip. For now, the video continues to circulate widely, serving as a reminder of how quickly short clips can spark speculation on social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (tellychakkar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).