Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Indian singers Vishal Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police have come up with an Indian version of Metallica's iconic song 'The Unforgiven'.

For the unversed, the Grammy-winning band, comprising James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, was formed in 1981. The band members are known for using sounds of heavy metal to express their views on personal and social issues.

And now in order to celebrate 30 years of their popular 'Black Album', the band is all set to launch 'The Metallica Blacklist', a 53-track tribute album featuring covers of the original album's songs.

Advance tracks from 'The Metallica Blacklist' have been released by various artists across the globe, including Miley Cyrus's version of 'Nothing Else Matters' featuring Andrew Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith.

Vishal Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police from India have joined the global artists to be a part of this celebration.

On being a part of this project, Vishal Dadlani said, "The Black Album was like a gateway, that opened up a whole new musical world for me. So, to be a part of the 30-year celebration of that album is beyond epic."

"'The Unforgiven' is among the first songs that I ever tried to play on the guitar, it's stamped into my very being. Of course, as always, I'm standing on the shoulders of giants with Shor Police and Divine," he added.

Divine, too, shared his excitement.

"I'm honoured to be a part of this iconic and charitable project by Metallica! To take a classic track and give it your flavour is always tricky but we did our best and were grateful that Metallica decided to choose our rendition amongst many others! Shout out to Vishal and Shor Police, who really lead and carried this collaboration," he said.

All profits from the Indian version of 'The Unforgiven' from Metallica Blacklist will go to Metallica's 'All Within My Hands' foundation and India's 'The Dharavi Dream Project'. (ANI)

