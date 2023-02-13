Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai seemed to be a grand affair and visuals from an inside video of the event that surfaced online show the newlyweds grooving on the dance floor to ''Burj Khalifa.''Joining them are a host of other guests ranging from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon among others at the couple's post-wedding function at Hotel St. Regis here. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Shake a Leg on ‘Burj Khalifa’ Song at Their Mumbai Wedding Reception (Watch Video).

In the video clip, Sidharth and Kiara are seen dancing to ''Burj Khalifa'' song from the film Laxmii, which also stars Akshay Kumar. In another video that has gone viral Sidharth is seen shaking a leg to his song ''Kala Chashma''. Joining him are a host of other guests.

Tinsel-town's newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara looked all things classy at the reception. Kiara wore a beautiful black and white gown with a statement neckpiece while Sidharth looked dapper in a shimmery black suit. Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Get Sweetest Congratulatory Wish From Ram Charan, RC 15 Team (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Which Is Going Viral:

They reached Mumbai a few days ago after their intimate wedding in Jaisalmer on February 7 and wedding reception in Delhi on February 9. With the lavish function in Mumbai, Sidharth and Kiara concluded their week-long wedding celebrations.