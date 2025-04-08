Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): Acclaimed German film director Werner Herzog will be honoured with the Golden Lion at the forthcoming 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival.

While accepting the honour, Herzog said, "I feel deeply honored to receive a Lifetime Achievement Honorary Golden Lion by the Venice Biennale. I have always tried to be a Good Soldier of Cinema, and this feels like a medal for my work. Thank you," reported Deadline.

The filmmaker added, "However, I have not gone into retirement. I work as always. A few weeks ago, I finished a documentary in Africa, Ghost Elephants, and at this moment, I am shooting my next feature film, Bucking Fastard, in Ireland. I am developing an animated film based on my novel, The Twilight World, and I am acting the voice of a creature in Bong Joon Ho's upcoming animated film. I am not done yet," as per the outlet.

Born in Munich in 1942, Herzog made his first film at age 19. He dropped out of college, where he briefly studied history and literature.

His credits are 'Aguirre, the Wrath of God', 'Fitzcarraldo', 'Grizzly Man', and 'Cave of Forgotten Dreams'.

He has also published poetry and books of prose.

Venice head Alberto Barbera called Herzog as a "physical filmmaker and indefatigable hiker" who is always "testing our ability to look, challenging us to grasp what lies beyond the appearance of reality, and probing the limits of filmic representation in an unflagging search for a higher, ecstatic truth and new sensorial experiences."

"Establishing himself as one of the major innovators of New German Cinema with films such as Signs of Life; Nosferatu the Vampyre; Aguirre, the Wrath of God; and Fitzcarraldo, Bad Lieutenant, Port of Call: New Orleans, and Grizzly Man, he has never ceased from testing the limits of the film language, belying the traditional distinction between documentary and fiction, and at the same time proposing a radical investigation of the topics of communication, the relationship between images and music, and of the infinite beauty of nature and its inevitable corruption," Barbera said, reported Deadline.

Venice will be held from August 27 to September 6. (ANI)

