Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Hindi cinema superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday said he is enjoying spending time with his family right now and will decide to do a film when he is "emotionally ready".

Months after his last film "Laal Singh Chaddha" opened to mixed reviews and poor box office collections, the actor had in November 2022 said he was taking some time off, maybe "a year and a half", to prioritise family over career.

At the trailer launch event of Punjabi film "Carry On Jatta 3", Aamir was asked why he didn't announce a new film after "Laal Singh Chaddha". He was last seen in a cameo in the Kajol-starrer "Salaam Venky".

In his response, the actor said he is "feeling good" about spending time with family at the moment.

"Today, we should ideally only talk about 'Carry On Jatta', but since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer.

"I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure," Aamir told reporters here.

"Carry On Jatta 3" stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Kavita Kaushik, and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Gippy expressed gratitude towards Aamir for extending his support for the upcoming film.

"Thank you so much, paaji (Aamir). Thank you everyone for coming here. It's the first Punjabi film that's releasing on this level. We've made an effort to add (English) subtitles, so that you all can understand it," the Punjabi superstar added.

