Los Angeles [US], November 27 (ANI): The "Rocket Man" will support his sons to the moon and back!

Legendary British singer Elton John recently expressed his views on whether his sons will follow a musical path like him.

"They are still so young, so not entirely sure," the "Candle In The Wind" singer told US-based entertainment outlet, E! Online.

"But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them." He added.

The five-time Grammy winner fathers two children -- Zachary (11) and Elijah (9) -- with his husband David Furnish.

The singer recently concluded his last stadium tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, as per a report by E! Online.

Titled the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour', the 'Your Song' hitmaker's concert on November 20 was attended by a number of celebrities, including actor John Stamos, Miles Teller and Jojo Siwa, among others.

Elton pulled off a throwback look for the concert, revisiting a 1975 baseball uniform he wore at a past concert at the same venue.

His final concert saw him clad in a silver robe with navy-blue lapels, matching cuffs, a belt and a sequin cap.

Talking to E! Online about his look, the 75-year-old singer said, "[designer] Bob Mackie did a fresh take on my Dodger hat. It was the perfect outfit for me to end my tour in the US, at a venue that meant so much to me".

As his final headlining tour has now completed its run, the 'Bennie and the Jets' singer intends to spend more time with his family and focus on projects like the 'Elton John AIDS Foundation'. (ANI)

