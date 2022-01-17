Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): In a new health update regarding legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, on Monday her doctor shared that the megastar is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and that her health is being monitored.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the Bharat Ratna recipient at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, along with the update, also revealed that "she will take time to recover due to her old age."

Also Read | Amit Sadh Reveals He Doesn't Worry About the Delivery, Pitch and Modulation of His Characters; Here's Why.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia a few days ago. She got in touch with one of her staff members, who was also COVID-19 positive.

After learning about Lata Mangeshkar's health, several fans and members from the film industry and other fields took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery. "Prayers for your speedy recovery @mangeshkarlata," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

Also Read | Zombivli: First Marathi Zombie Movie Starring Amey Wagh, Trupti Khamkar to Hit Theatres on January 26, 2022.

The singer had been hospitalised in 2019 as well for a serious lung ailment and pneumonia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)