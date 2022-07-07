Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): American drama series fame, Bevin Prince's husband William Friend passed away on Sunday after getting struck by lightning. Friend was 33.

According to a local news station, authorities confirmed that they found Friend on a boat after lightning struck him during an ongoing storm, reported Page Six. He was spotted off near Masonboro Island in North Carolina's Wilmington.

As soon as Friend was seen on the boat, the emergency team of the local news station performed CPS on the CEO of Bisnow, a multi-platform digital media company. Although the team tried to revive him, he was declared dead on the scene itself.

Following Friend's death, his best friend Odette Annable, took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt note to pay tribute to Friend. Annable expressed her condolences saying that Friend's death seemed "surreal" to her., reported Page Six. Talking about the CEO's wife, Bevin Prince, Annable said that Friend was just like a "gift" to his wife.

"Will, it feels surreal writing this. Mostly because it feels like you were just getting started... I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin. What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul. The passion to help people, to build your business, to find happiness like I'd never seen from you living in North Carolina with Bevin. You were perfect for her in every way," captioned Annable in her post sharing a picture of her best friend.

The 'Unborn' actor, Annable prayed for Friend's soul.

"May you Rest In Peace you charming, witty, beautiful British man who loved the shit out of America. I love you," prayed Annable.

Bevin Prince first rose to fame after the super-hit web-series, 'One Tree Hill', which released in 2004. Prince and her late husband Friend married in 2016 before moving to Wrightsville Beach during the COVIS-19 pandemic, reported Page Six. Prince, is now a fitness trainer at Recess. Prince launched Recess along with Friend in 2019. (ANI)

