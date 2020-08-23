Washington D.C. [USA], August 23 (ANI): The makers of Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' has unveiled a new trailer during the DC FanDome virtual convention on Saturday (local time).

Starring Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig Pedro Pascal, it is the second film of the 'Wonder Woman' series, featuring Gadot in the titular superhero role.

Also Read | Salman Khan Asks the Paparazzi to Maintain Social Distancing With Each Other, Takes Their Pics for Proof (Watch Video).

The two-minute and 24-second long video gave a detailed look at film's two villains Pedro Pascal's Max Lord and Kristen Wiig's Cheetah.

According to Variety, it appears that Lord has discovered a way to give people their deepest desires, which for Diana Prince (Gadot) is the return of her long, long, long lost love Steve Trevor (Pine), who seemingly died at the end of 2017's 'Wonder Woman'.

Also Read | Fact Check: Kangana Ranaut Shares Fake Interview of Aamir Khan About Islam and His Kids.

It also gives fans their first real look at Wiig as Cheetah, who appears to be a progressive transformation that ultimately results in her growing fur and a full tail, cited Variety.

The superhero flick, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on August 14, has been pushed to October 2. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film is the second installment of the 2017 DC movie 'Wonder Woman'.

The shift from August to October marks the third release date change for the tentpole. The sequel had originally been set to hit theaters in November 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)