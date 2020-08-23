Salman Khan was spotted at brother Sohail Khan's residence where last few festivities of Ganesh Puja took place. The actor was dressed in jeans and a grey shirt, his face was covered with a mask and he still managed to look utterly handsome. Of course, the paparazzi loved to click his pics and lots of it, given the fact that we are spotting Salman this casually after a long time. The hero had isolated himself at his Panvel farmhouse for the duration of the lockdown. Voila, we have a new batch of pictures of Salman Khan. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Other Family Members Spotted at Sohail Khan’s House For Ganpati Celebrations (View Pics).

But, this Salman Khan outing was also eventful. The actor noticed that the paparazzi are not maintaining social distancing norms. He quickly called them out. One of the paparazzi affectionately told him that they are wearing masks and they are doing this for him.

Salman was not convinced by the response. He proceeded to click a picture of the crowd and asked an associate to click a picture as well. Kick 2 Officially Announced, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Reunite For Sequel (View Tweet).

Salman's film Radhe was supposed to release on Eid earlier. But the movie could not finish its final round of shooting due to the lockdown. And, of course, the theatres shut, so the movie could not have made it to the theatres anyway. Well, we wish to watch Radhe soon.

