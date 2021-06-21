Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of World Music Day 2021, the makers of 'MixTape Rewind' have announced the launch of the show's third season.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and presented by Amazon Prime Music, the third season of 'MixTape Rewind' will premiere on June 30. This season will offer 10 episodes launching every Wednesday. Each episode will feature one unique rendition by a duo.

Several renowned singers like Darshan Rawal, Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar, Guru Randhawa, Ash King, Armaan Malik, Benny Dayal, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Millind Gaba, Parampara Tandon, Payal Dev, Prakriti Kakkar, Palak Mucchal, Shilpa Rao, Sukriti Kakkar, Sachet Tandon, Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai and Zara Khan will feature in the upcoming season.

The above-mentioned artists will be seen crooning to the melodies from the 90s and 2000s.

The trailer of the show has also been shared on the official Instagram handles of T-Series and Amazon Prime Music.

"T-Series Mixtape Rewind Season 3 - Trailer ... And its here! Gear up as we Rewind to Nostalgia with 20 Romantic Melodies . Watch the trailer of Amazon Prime Music presents #TSeriesMixtapeRewind. Episodes Live every Wednesday starting 30th June 2021. Stay Tuned," the post read.

Fans are quite excited to see their favourite singers collaborating with each other in 'MixTape Rewind' Season 3.

"Can't wait to hear all of them," a user commented.

"A treat to all the music lovers," another one wrote.

T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar has also shared a few interesting details about the upcoming season.

"We have all enjoyed listening to these songs for the past several years, but this time with a modern twist in Season 3 of Mixtape we have made the same songs that will enjoyed by the new young listener. 20 artists with Abhijit Vaghani have made this season of Rewind groovier, playful and entertaining," he said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to further cement our collaboration with Amazon Prime Music on this very special Rewind season of Mixtape. I can't wait for audiences to listen and enjoy these reimagined hits," he added.

According to Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, the "collaboration marks another step in our commitment to serving our listeners with delightful performances by their favorite artists, with all songs."

"Amazon Prime Music and T-Series have a shared vision of bringing specially curated listening experiences for our customers and we are very excited to partner with T-Series for the third MixTape partnership - MixTape Rewind. The successful and overwhelming response by listeners from the previous MixTape launches has inspired us to create the Rewind edition of Mixtape; with soulful renditions of iconic songs to unwind to the good old simpler times," Sahas added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)