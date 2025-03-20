Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Dawoodi Bohra community has once again committed itself to preserving the environment with the relaunch of its 'Save Our Sparrows' (SOS) campaign, aimed at addressing the alarming decline in sparrow populations.

This nationwide initiative, which began on March 6, will culminate on March 20, World Sparrow Day, serving as a reminder to protect the small yet ecologically vital bird.

Also Read | 'Yeh To Flop Hai': Jaya Bachchan Mocks Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 2017 Social Issue Film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', Expresses Disapproval of the Title (Watch Video).

The SOS campaign has already made significant strides, with volunteers distributing approximately 50,000 bird feeders across various parts of India, including schools, parks, households, and community centres.

These feeders are essential in providing sparrows with food sources, especially in urban areas where natural habitats are shrinking due to environmental degradation and rapid urbanization.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Awarded Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2025, Says 'Proud Moment for Me and My Family' (See Pics).

In Mumbai and surrounding areas, over 6,500 bird feeders have been distributed among community members.

A special event was held at Saifi High School in South Mumbai, where 500 bird feeders were given to students.

Huzaifa Maimoon, Principal of Saifi High School, shared the historical significance of this event.

"It's about reviving the legacy we began in 2011," Maimoon explained, adding, "During the birth centenary year of late His Holiness Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, we had distributed around 52,000 bird feeders as part of an initiative to protect and conserve the environment."

Maimoon further elaborated on the importance of teaching students not only the science behind ecological processes but also how human activities can inadvertently harm the environment.

"The decline in sparrow populations due to urbanization is one such example. We have conducted seminars, webinars, and projects across schools in India and globally, from Singapore to Vancouver, where students researched the causes behind this decline," he said.

As part of this initiative, the Dawoodi Bohra community has also developed a unique software to track the distribution of bird feeders. Each bird feeder is geotagged and assigned a unique ID to create a heat map.

This allows volunteers to monitor the areas where sparrow numbers are low and assess the impact of the bird feeders in boosting sparrow populations.

The project, led by the Burhani Foundation and Project RISE-- the philanthropic wing of the Dawoodi Bohra community--hopes to encourage community members, especially children, to connect with nature and learn the importance of ecological balance.

"During the holy month of Ramadan, which is a time for giving back, we want to inspire our students to step away from screens and engage in meaningful activities like protecting nature," Maimoon said.

The SOS initiative has already received positive feedback, with community members installing the feeders at their homes and schools.

The aim is to distribute 50,000 bird feeders by World Sparrow Day and continue the project year-round to ensure long-term impact.

"By taking these small steps, we can make a significant difference in sparrow conservation and also foster a sense of responsibility and awareness among our younger generation," Maimoon concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)