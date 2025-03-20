Kartik Aaryan Awarded Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2025, Says ‘Proud Moment for Me and My Family’ (See Pics)

Mumbai, March 20: Actor Kartik Aaryan says it was a “proud moment” for him after he was feted with the Maharashtrian of the Year 2025 honour in the Actor category for playing Murlikant Petkar in “Chandu Champion”. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a picture standing on the stage with state's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, and Governor, CP Radhakrishnan.

He wrote: Maharashtrian Of The Year Thank you honourable Governor CP Radhakrishnan ji, Chief Minister @devendra_fadnavis ji and Deputy CM @mieknathshinde sir.” IIFA Awards 2025: Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan Engage in Epic Face-Off on Stage, Bury the Hatchet.

Kartik Aaryan Awarded Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Upon receiving the award, Kartik expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am truly honored to receive the Maharashtrian of the Year 2025 award. This is a proud moment for me and my family.”

Calling Mumbai his karmabhoomi, he added: “While I hail from Gwalior, Mumbai has been my karmabhoomi—this city has given me my name, fame, home, and everything I have today. Since childhood, my dream was to become an actor and come to Mumbai, and that decision became the turning point of my life.” Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s Dating Rumours Heat Up After Actor’s Mom’s Statement at 2025 IIFA Awards (Watch Viral Video).

“As the Bhagavad Gita says, one should focus on their work without worrying about the results. Awards like the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year are a testament to that belief, and I will continue to dedicate myself to my craft,” he added.

“Chandu Champion” is directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Kartik Aaryan as India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. It told the story of an extraordinary man confronting relentless challenges with unwavering determination. His spirit and resilience propel him through adversity, ultimately forging a path to historic achievement. On the work front, Kartik’s next is with director Anurag Basu, where he will be seen sharing the screen with Sreeleela.

This yet-to-be-titled drama will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the project could be an addition to the popular "Aashiqui" franchise, "Aashiqui 3". An official confirmation is still awaited. The makers recently dropped a teaser clip from the forthcoming drama that showed Kartik singing "Tu Meri Zindagi" on stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).