Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam Dhar, on Thursday, announced the official release date of her upcoming social thriller film 'Lost'.

Taking to Instagram, Yami shared the film's poster which she captioned, "The quest for justice has to continue even when the path is unknown because the #TruthIsNeverLost #LostOnZEE5, premieres 16th Feb only on @ZEE5. #Lost #ZEE5."

Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film is all set to release exclusively on the OTT platform Zee5 on February 16, 2023.

The film had its Asian Premiere at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and at the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival where it received an overwhelming response from the audience.

The film is an emotional social thriller representing a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity. Inspired by true events, 'Lost' is the story of a bright young crime reporter in a relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. An investigative thriller that kept the IFFI viewers on the edge of their seats, 'Lost' is written by Shyamal Sengupta and the dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

Sharing her experience, Yami earlier said, "'Lost was a special experience for me, and I have been eagerly waiting to see how the audience is going to react. I absolutely cannot wait for the release and am happy to have my first association with ZEE5 for this one!"

The film is produced by Zee Studios and also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. (ANI)

