Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is officially returning as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third chapter of "Mardaani" franchise, Yash Raj Film announced on Friday.

The banner announced "Mardaani 3" on social media, revealing that the threequel will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala, known for working as an assistant director of YRF movies like "Tiger 3", "Sultan" and "Gunday".

The film will be produced by YRF boss Aditya Chopra and release in theatres in 2026.

"The wait is over! #RaniMukerji is back as the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. In cinemas 2026. #AbhirajMinawala #AdityaChopra," YRF posted on X.

The first "Mardaani" film, which came out in August 2014, was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar and became a commercial and critical hit.

Its success spawned a 2019 sequel, titled "Mardaani 2", which was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film.

