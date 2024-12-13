A string of Indian film fraternity members including Kangana Ranaut, S.S. Rajamouli, Ayushmaan Khurrana and Jr. NTR among many others heaped praise on D Gukesh after his historic victory at the World Chess Championship. Gukesh D Becomes FIDE World Chess Champion, Find Out How Much Prize Money Indian Prodigy Wins Beating Former Champion Ding Liren?.

D Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess, beating Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match.

View Kangana Ranaut's Post:

D Gukesh (Photo Credit: Instagram)

View SS Rajamouli's Post:

INDIA MAKES ITS MOVE AGAIN! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Congratulations @DGukesh on becoming the world’s youngest chess champion and making the nation proud on the global stage. Jai Hind! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) December 12, 2024

View Chiranjeevi's Post:

WOW!!!! Just WOW !!! My heart swells with pride Dear @DGukesh !!! 👏👏👏👏👏 What A Phenomenal Feat!! India is Absolutely Proud of you!! 🫡🫡18th World Chess Champion at the Age of 18 & Only The 2nd Indian in History!!!! Above ALL Becoming the Youngest World Champion EVER!!!! 😍… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 12, 2024

The 18-year-old from Chennai capitalised on a blunder by Ding in the winner-takes-all 14th game to dethrone the champion, winning the match 7.5 to 6.5 and becoming only the second Indian to win the World Chess Champion.

At just 18-years-old, Gukesh triumphed over China’s Ding Liren with a 7.5-6.5 score, making him only the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to achieve this monumental achievement.

Celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the chess star.

S.S Rajamouli wrote: “INDIA MAKES ITS MOVE AGAIN! Congratulations @DGukesh on becoming the world’s youngest chess champion and making the nation proud on the global stage. Jai Hind!”

Chiranjeevi Konidela said: “WOW!!!! Just WOW !!! My heart swells with pride Dear @DGukesh !!! What A Phenomenal Feat!! India is Absolutely Proud of you!! 18th World Chess Champion at the Age of 18 & Only The 2nd Indian in History!!!! Above ALL Becoming the Youngest World Champion EVER!!!! India Rising Mera Bharat Mahaan !!!”

Calling it a historic day for India, Kangana Ranaut wrote: “Wow!! a wonderful and historic day for Indian chess. The country is immensely proud of young #gukeshdommaraju, who becomes the youngest chess player (18 years old) to win the World Chess Championship #woldchampion.”

A proud Jackie Shroff penned: “D. Gukesh makes India proud by winning the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship, becoming the youngest ever world chess champion. Congratulations”

Jr. NTR wished Gukesh “many more victories.”

He Wrote: “Grand salute to @DGukesh, India's prodigy and the world's youngest chess champion. Here's to many more victories on your journey to greatness. Keep shining!” Here's How Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton, Part of India's 2011 World Cup Title Triumph, Played a Key Role in D Gukesh's FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Win.

Ayushmann Khurrana just posted a news article which mentioned: “India's Gukesh Dommaraju Becomes Youngest Chess World Champion at 18.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).