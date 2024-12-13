Jonathan Bailey is currently the talk of the town. The handsome actor known for his roles in Bridgerton 3 and Wicked, recently opened up about his past relationships and his thoughts on the future, particularly regarding starting a family. Speaking with British Vogue, he revealed his current viewpoint on parenthood: “I can’t bring children into my lifestyle now... I want to make sure I’m going to be present.” The actor shared that he is exploring adoption, and while he is open to co-parenting with a woman, he leans towards doing so with a man. ‘Bridgerton Season 4’: Jonathan Bailey Confirms Return As Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Upcoming Netflix Series.

Bailey said, “I’m reading books on adoption. I might coparent with a woman, but I’m thinking it will be with a man.” He also touched on his experiences in past romances. Reflecting on a time when he and a former boyfriend faced public scrutiny, he said, “I’ve always been a confident hand-holder in relationships. I had a boyfriend who wasn’t experienced at holding hands in public. We got heckled in London.” Despite the challenges, he now feels that such negativity is outweighed by the positive support, adding, “But that kind of behaviour is now outweighed by the smiles you get.”

Regarding his past relationships, Bailey mentioned dating a woman in his twenties, which led to his gradual understanding of his sexuality. “It’s interesting with the binary, where you’re perceived to be either this or that... but there are so many nuances to it,” he explained.

