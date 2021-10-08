Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): After the success of the Indian adaptation of Finnish drama 'Black Widows', Zee5 is all set to premiere 'Aafat-E-Ishq', the Indian adaptation of the multi-awarded international Hungarian Film 'Liza, the Fox-Fairy'.

Directed by Indrajit Nattoji and starring Neha Sharma, Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial, Namit Das, and Ila Arun, 'Aafat-E-Ishq' is set to premiere on October 29, 2021.

Produced by Zee Studios, 'Aafat-E-Ishq' is the story of Lallo and her quest for true love. Lallo, portrayed by Neha, finds herself as a prime suspect following a series of multiple deaths while an ancient curse looms large, threatening to destroy everything and everyone around her.

A dark dramedy, 'Aafat-E-Ishq' has an interesting concept with elements and a whodunit twist. The original Hungarian film 'Liza, the Fox-Fairy' was a huge success at the box office and won awards at numerous film festivals including Best Director, Best Film, Best Actor (Female), Best Visual Effects, and Best Soundtrack. (ANI)

