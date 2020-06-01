Entertenment News | Michael Angelis, Voice Behind 'Thomas The Tank Engine', Dies at 76

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 1 (PTI) Veteran actor Michael Angelis, who narrated the popular animated children's series "Thomas The Tank Engine", has died at the age of 76.

According to Deadline, the British actor passed away at home in the presence of his wife Jennifer Khalastchi.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh Compares Wife Genelia D'Souza To 'Marvel Movies' While Wishing Son Rahyl On His Birthday (View Pics).

The cause of death was not given.

Angelis succeeded Beatles icon Ringo Starr to feature as the narrator of the UK version of "Thomas the Tank Engine And Friends" in 1991.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation Will Support the Boy Whose Heart-Wrenching Video of Trying To Wake his Dead Mother, Went Viral.

He went on to narrate 13 series of the popular TV show till 2012. The name of the programme was later shortened to "Thomas and Friends".

Angelis also narrated two episodes of season six and four episodes of season seven of the US take of the show.

On the film front, he lent his voice to titles like "Thomas & Friends: Hero of the Rails", "Misty Island Rescue" and "Thomas & Friends: Days of the Diesels".

The actor also starred in TV drama "September Song" and mini series "GBH".

Angelis was previously married to "Coronation Street" actor Helen Worth from 1991 to 2001. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)