Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation Will Support the Boy Whose Heart-Wrenching Video of Trying To Wake his Dead Mother, Went Viral

Remember the toddler's video from Muzaffarpur railway station? The one who was repeatedly trying to wake up his dead mother. The heart-rending video went viral on social media and needless to say, it brought in some very unpleasant reactions. Besides COVID-19 outbreak, India as a country is also facing and fighting this humanitarian crisis that has reached its boiling point. While the lady who lost her life will continue to find a place in our prayers, Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has decided to extend their support to her two children. Shah Rukh Khan's Khar Office Turned Quarantine Centre For COVID-19 Finally Gets Six Patients After Lying 'Useless' For A Month.

"Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby," tweeted the Raees actor while sharing the news of him supporting the toddler's family. The children are currently under their grandfather's care and the actor's charity foundation will continue helping them monetarily. Shah Rukh Khan Creatively Uses Scenes From Kal Ho Naa Ho and Other Films to Guide Fans on Safety Measures and Symptoms Of Coronavirus (Watch Video).

Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels...Our love and support is with you baby. https://t.co/2Z8aHXzRjb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 1, 2020

The child is trying to wake up the mother who died of hunger & dehydration in the train. These visuals are of Muzaffarpur Station in Bihar and they were coming from Gujarat. These are institutional deaths, @PiyushGoyal and you & your Govt is to be blamed. Shame on you people! pic.twitter.com/vZZWPifFRK — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 27, 2020

The unfortunate women died of extreme heat, hunger and dehydration as she was travelling on one of the Shramik Trains started by the government to ease the plight of migrants. She was travelling from Ahemdabad to Gujarat with her two kids, sister and the sister's husband. While the Indian Railways had confirmed her death, they claimed that the woman was unwell even before she boarded the train and stated that the unavailability of food and water on these special trains is 'fake news'.