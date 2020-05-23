Entertenment News | Michael Sheen, David Tennant Reuniting for BBC One's Comedy 'Staged'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

London, May 23 (PTI) "Good Omens" duo Michael Sheen and David Tennant are teaming up once again for BBC One's lockdown comedy "Staged".

The show will see the two stars play actors who are furloughed when their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Manager Anjula Acharia on Her Birthday With a Special Post, Says 'We Dream Big Together And Make Those Dreams Come True'.

The six-part series, based on an idea from Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, follows the cast as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown, BBC said in a statement on Friday.

Evans has written and directed the show.

Also Read | Suhana Khan Celebrates Her Lockdown Birthday in Style as SheÂ Posts Gorgeous Slo-Mo Videos on Turning 20! (View Post).

The two actors will be joined by Lucy Eaton and Anna Lundberg, as well as Tennant's wife Georgia Tennant. The show will also have a selection of guest stars, such as Nina Sosanya.

"It's vital that the BBC provides moments of light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are in sending themselves up," said Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content.

The show has been produced by Phin Glynn, Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant with Sheen and Tennant also serving as executive producers.

"Staged" will air in June 2020 on BBC One.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)