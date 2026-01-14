New Delhi, January 14: More than 200 members of the Sikh community came together in Hounslow to rescue a 16-year-old Sikh girl allegedly abducted and gang raped by pakistani grooming gang, following hours of demonstrations that culminated in the suspect being taken into police custody and the teenager reunited with her family.

According to Sikh Press Association, the accused—believed to be in his late 30s, had allegedly been “befriending” under-16s in the area and began forming a relationship with the girl when she was around 13. The case drew widespread attention after videos of the rescue circulated on social media, showing community members and the girl’s parents gathered outside the suspect’s residence. ‘Not Asian but Pakistani Grooming Gangs’: Priyanka Chaturvedi Calls Against Generalisation of Asians Amid Row Over UK Sex Abuse Cases, Elon Musk Agrees With Her.

Sikh Community Rescues 16-Year-Old Girl From Pakistani Grooming Gang in Hounslow

On December 30, 2025, Sikh community group AK Media 47 shared footage on Instagram of its lead, Jassa Singh, confronting the alleged groomer. In the video, neighbours accused the man of maintaining a “disgusting” relationship with a minor, with one claiming to have seen him with another girl who appeared to be around 12. The suspect was later seen being escorted into a police van after hours of protest. What Is UK Grooming Gangs Scandal Involving Pakistani Men? Why Is Elon Musk Targetting British PM Keir Starmer?

Community members allege that the girl was persuaded to leave her family home upon turning 16 using common grooming tactics, including manipulation and emotional coercion. They claim legal loopholes complicated immediate police action, prompting Sikh groups to intervene. Hounslow, which has around 20 secondary schools, sees thousands of children pass daily near the alleged groomer’s home, adding to community concerns.

Sikh Community Response

UK-based Sikh organisations, including Sikh Youth UK, have launched a nationwide inquiry into grooming following emergency seminars held last year amid a reported rise in cases. Activists warn that vulnerable Sikh girls are often targeted through seemingly platonic relationships that escalate via “love bombing,” bullying, or isolation from family, sometimes exploiting interfaith tensions.

In extreme cases, campaigners say, such exploitation has led to abuse, forced prostitution, and rare attempts at radicalisation linked to groups like Islamic State.

Grooming gangs remain a sensitive issue in the UK. Past scandals in towns including Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford exposed systemic failures, with investigations finding authorities had ignored abuse for years amid fears of inflaming racial tensions.

The debate resurfaced in early 2025 after Elon Musk criticised the British government’s handling of historic and ongoing exploitation cases, reigniting calls for an independent inquiry.

