Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Manager Anjula Acharia on Her Birthday With a Special Post, Says 'We Dream Big Together And Make Those Dreams Come True'

Priyanka Chopra, Anjula Acharia (Photo Credits:Twitter)

Coronavirus pandemic has put several countries under lockdown and it has been keeping several loved ones away from each other. Birthdays in quarantine are now limited to social media exchanges given that people are unable to meet and greet. Recently, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned down a special post for her manager, Anjula Acharia on her birthday. Wishing Acharia, Chopra shared two amazing pictures with her and wrote about not being together to celebrate the special day. Priyanka has been currently quarantining with husband Nick Jonas at their LA home. Priyanka Chopra Recalls How People Believed She Sang Her Film Karam’s Song ‘Tinka Tinka’ Instead of Alisha Chinai.

Sharing a sweet post for her manager, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday my dear Anj I’m crying...thank you so much. You inspire me everyday with your talent, intelligence and heart, you showed me the power of teamwork you never stop and you always show that together we’re stronger and unstoppable.”...We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true. We cry, we laugh and know we can navigate anything. You are someone I can always depend on for your invaluable insight on everything. I adore you sweet Anju. Please know that we may not be together today to celebrate but you are very loved." Anjula also responded to Priyanka's post and wrote. " Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares A Clip Of Her Song ‘Tinka Tinka’ On Instagram And It’s A Perfect Flashback Friday Video For Bollywood Buffs!

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Post Here:

In the past, we have seen Anjula Acharia partying with Priyanka Chopra on many occasion and we bet this birthay would have been the same for her manager had the pandemic not turned things sour. On the work front, Priyanka has a lot of projects on her plate including the Netflix film. The White Tiger, which are currently on hold due to coronavirus.