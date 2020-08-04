Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said he and his family are being targeted for no reason in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and stressed he is nowhere related to the matter.

The Shiv Sena leader said dirty politics is being played following the death of the Bollywood actor and without naming anyone, added that the allegation being levelled is political stomach-ache stemming from frustration.

The tourism minister said he is a grandson of Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray and will not commit any act that will hurt the image of Maharashtra and his family.

In a statement he shared on Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray said the Maharashtra government is making all the efforts to combat COVID-19 and perhaps those who are sulking due to the MVAs popularity have started playing the dirty politics in connection with the death case.

Mud-slinging is being indulged in against me and the Thackeray family for no reason in connection with Sushants suicide. This is a kind of political stomach-ache stemming from frustration.

It is blot on humanity to seek mileage out of someones death. In fact, I am nowhere related to this episode, Aaditya Thackeray asserted.

He said Bollywood is an important part of Mumbai and thousands of people are dependent on the film industry for employment.

The 30-year-old son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he shares cordial rapport with many people from Bollywood and added it is no crime.

He claimed efforts are being made to divert the probe into Rajput's death, an episode being investigated separately by the Mumbai police and their Patna counterparts.

Aaditya Thackeray further said Rajputs death is unfortunate and equally shocking and added the Mumbai Police are probing the matter in detail.

The Maharashtra Police are reputed in the world. But those who do not believe in law are stoking dust of baseless allegations to divert the probe.

As a grandson of Hinduhridaysamrat (King of Hindus' heart) Balasaheb Thackeray, I want to tell, that I will not commit any act that will harm the reputation of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family.

Those who are making baseless allegations should understand this, he said.

The minister further said anyone who has special information regarding the case should submit it to the police who will definitely probe in that direction.

I am exercising restraint in this case even today. None should remain under the illusion that the government and Thackeray family can be defamed by engaging in mud-slinging thus. This much for now, he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Narayan Rane had said Rajput's death should be probed as "murder".

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway.

