Bollywood's music industry has been in constant news lately. There have been many revelations and blame games happening inside the industry. While on one hand, filmmakers are commenting on the nepotism aspect, singers and musicians are commenting on the 'music mafia' concept. Amid this singer Arijit Singh has now posted about giving proper credits and not announcing anything related to him without notifying. Shayad – Aaj Kal: Arijit Singh, Pritam Release New Rendition of Love Aaj Kal Song for COVID-19 Warriors (Watch Video).

In his Facebook post, the singer wrote, "TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN PLEASE DO NOT USE MY VOCALS ON ANY SONG WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND ANNOUNCE ANY RELEASE. I WILL BE GRATEFUL." Yes, he has given an ultimatum in all bold letters to 'whomsoever' it is and if fans came out in support. The singer clearly did not mention any name or label in his post and looks like a warning in general. Check out his post below.

TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN PLEASE DO NOT USE MY VOCALS ON ANY SONG WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND ANNOUNCE ANY RELEASE. I WILL BE GRATEFUL. Posted by Arijit Singh on Tuesday, 4 August 2020

On the other hand, he has crooned in a video song that stars Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Composed by Amaal Malik, "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" is a romantic ballad featuring these real-life lovers. The song is slated to release on 10 August, 2020. Coming back to his post, the music icon has sure pressed on a pertinent factor and most of them will agree!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).